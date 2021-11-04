National Bankshares Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$33.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

PXT traded down C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 588,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.49. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.72 and a one year high of C$26.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$303.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.