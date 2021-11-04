Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Shares Gap Down to $54.74

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.74, but opened at $52.00. Arcosa shares last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 8,461 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,448,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Arcosa by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after buying an additional 88,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after buying an additional 149,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

