Royal Bank of Canada Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$61.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.09.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded up C$6.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.03. 355,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,787. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.2099998 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

