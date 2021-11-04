Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,376,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,166,000. Zeta Global comprises 0.2% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

