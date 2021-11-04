Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.100-$8.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS.

GPN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.76.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

