Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,992.11

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2,992.11 and last traded at $2,992.11, with a volume of 35746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,935.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,835.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,639.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,298 shares of company stock valued at $492,643,586 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.