Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 227,935 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227,935 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $658,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

MA stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.08. The stock had a trading volume of 55,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,036. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $302.24 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.49. The company has a market capitalization of $329.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $28,487,930.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,508,923.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

