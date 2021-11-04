Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 98,692.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $216.49 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

