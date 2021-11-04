Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,234 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 1.26% of Dune Acquisition worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.