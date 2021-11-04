Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Invests $1.92 Million in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 194,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

