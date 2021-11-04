Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 71,667 Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 260,064 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 146,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 2,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,943. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

