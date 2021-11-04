58,772 Shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.27% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVAC. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TVAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.