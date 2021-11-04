Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Raises Holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,812 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 37.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INKA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

