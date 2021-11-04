Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,745,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,894,640 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises about 4.8% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 31.21% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $1,185,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,386. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

