9,586,957 Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Acquired by L1 Capital Pty Ltd

L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,586,957 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,092,000. Hudbay Minerals comprises approximately 16.3% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned about 3.67% of Hudbay Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 56,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.34. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

