Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $22.76 Million Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,221 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $22,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 121,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 113,472 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 7,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,487. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

