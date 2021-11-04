Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $154.15 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,084 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 4.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Prologis worth $154,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,632. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $148.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

