Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Outfront Media accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $75,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 3,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

