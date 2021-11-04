LH Capital Markets LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

LH Capital Markets LLC lowered its position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Marlin Technology comprises 1.4% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LH Capital Markets LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FINM. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,583,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $6,727,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $6,328,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $5,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 11,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

