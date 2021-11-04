Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

