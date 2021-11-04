Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 212,885 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212,885 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,000. 3D Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,783 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 275,843 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

NYSE:DDD traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.86. 76,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.