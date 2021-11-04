Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $7.70 Million in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after buying an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,253,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after buying an additional 264,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

DNLI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,629. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $126,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,559 shares of company stock worth $3,022,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.