Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $697,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,471.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,484.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,417.71. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $30,291,532 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

