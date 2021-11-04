Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,569 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,073. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $419.57 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.65 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.51 and a 200-day moving average of $441.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

