MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $17.31 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

