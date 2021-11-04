Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $427.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $312.00 and a 52-week high of $427.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

