Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $78,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

