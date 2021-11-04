Prudential Financial Inc. Has $61.03 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,239 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Centene worth $61,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

