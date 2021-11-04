Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $78,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $289,618,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

