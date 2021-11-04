Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 516,036 shares during the period. Xenia Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 1.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $23,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,162. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

