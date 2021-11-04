JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,533 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,253. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

