Adelante Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. 53,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,233. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.