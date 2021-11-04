Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Yandex comprises approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned about 8.36% of Yandex worth $2,096,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.35. 9,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $84.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

