INCA Investments LLC Has $60.97 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,433 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises approximately 24.2% of INCA Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $60,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Credicorp stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,241. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

