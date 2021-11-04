London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after acquiring an additional 955,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,991 shares of company stock worth $1,738,320. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 94,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,445. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.