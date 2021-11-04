Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $208.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average of $231.13. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $405.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.