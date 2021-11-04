Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.09

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 127970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

SMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$352.94 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

