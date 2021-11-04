ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.36

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.36 and last traded at $124.65, with a volume of 3021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.28.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

Get ASGN alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,002. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.