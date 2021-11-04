Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Announces Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,500. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

