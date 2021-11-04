PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Stock Price Up 0%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.95.

PSPSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

