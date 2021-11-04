Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) traded up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. 1,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

