Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,160.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.44), with a volume of 10284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,145 ($14.96).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 971.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 837.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of £173.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.94.

In related news, insider Roger Maddock bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.35) per share, with a total value of £33,075 ($43,212.70). Also, insider Michael Tobin bought 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,887.78 ($39,048.58). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,158 shares of company stock worth $8,439,678 in the last ninety days.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

