Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 163,684 shares.The stock last traded at $14.41 and had previously closed at $13.97.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Genetron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genetron by 6,663.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 97,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genetron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genetron in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

