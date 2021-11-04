Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 628,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NYSE FND traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

