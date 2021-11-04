Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $343,881.45

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $343,881.45 and $98,120.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00243680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

