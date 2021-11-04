Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.5 – $876.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.730 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,447. Blucora has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

