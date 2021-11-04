Light Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,412 shares during the quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Holicity worth $37,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Holicity in the first quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Holicity in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Holicity in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Holicity alerts:

Holicity stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,541. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.