Light Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,135,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,115,000. Doximity makes up approximately 2.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $84,272,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,066,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $43,650,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.19. 7,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.26. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

