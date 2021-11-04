LNZ Capital LP Acquires 65,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LNZ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 8.1% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

General Motors stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 438,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,507,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

