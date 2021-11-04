Light Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,707 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 6.4% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SEA worth $147,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 1,694 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,164. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.80. The company has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.23.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.